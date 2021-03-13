French coronavirus cases rise by 29,759

French coronavirus cases rise by 29,759Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-03-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 22:54 IST
France reported on Saturday 29,759 new COVID-19 cases, up from 25,229 the previous day, the latest data from the health ministry showed. The number of people to have died from the virus in hospitals rose by 169 to a total 64,978 while the number of people in intensive care units edged higher by 37 to 4,070, as pressure grows on French hospitals.
France has the world's sixth-highest total of COVID-19 cases, just behind Britain, which has had more than 4.24 million infections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- French
- France
- health ministry
ALSO READ
UK top court says runaway schoolgirl who joined IS cannot return to Britain
I left Britain to escape toxic press, Prince Harry says
UK top court says runaway schoolgirl who joined IS cannot return to Britain
COVID-19 vaccine didn't hurt at all and helps others, says Britain’s Queen
Britain's Prince Philip to spend second weekend in hospital, Sun newspaper says