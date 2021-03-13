Left Menu

Service of COVID-19 warriors enabled India to move towards unprecedented victory: Harsh Vardhan

Their labour, dedication and selfless service for the entire one year in the fight against COVID has enabled the country to move towards an unprecedented victory, the minister said as he inaugurated various facilities at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS here.Vardhan said family members of health professionals too have played a crucial role during the pandemic.India recorded the highest number of daily novel coronavirus cases in 83 days on Saturday.The Union Health Ministry reported 24,882 fresh COVID-19 infections, up from 23,285 the day earlier and in keeping with a graph steadily inching upwards.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-03-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 23:05 IST
Service of COVID-19 warriors enabled India to move towards unprecedented victory: Harsh Vardhan
Vardhan said family members of health professionals have played a crucial role during the pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

Selfless service and sacrifice made by health professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic will be remembered forever as it has enabled the country to move towards an ''unprecedented victory'', Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.

He also said that India's case recovery rate was the highest while the death rate is the lowest in the world.

''These are our COVID warriors. Their labour, dedication and selfless service for the entire one year in the fight against COVID has enabled the country to move towards an unprecedented victory,'' the minister said as he inaugurated various facilities at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

Vardhan said family members of health professionals have played a crucial role during the pandemic.

India recorded the highest number of daily novel coronavirus cases in 83 days on Saturday.

The Union Health Ministry reported 24,882 fresh COVID-19 infections, up from 23,285 the day earlier and in keeping with a graph steadily inching upwards. This is the highest daily rise since December 20 when 26,624 new infections were recorded.

Vardhan further said the country made rapid progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last six years.

The health minister said then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee started the journey to increase the number of AIIMS from one to six, while PM Modi led this journey to take the number of AIIMS from six to 22.

He said the number of seats for the MBBS course has risen by around 30,000 in the last 6 to 7 years while the number of seats for post-graduate (medical) courses has gone up by approximately 24,000 in this period.

Moreover, health was given a 137 per cent hike in the Union budget 2021-22, Vardhan said, adding that 1.75 crore poor people have been treated free under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Speaker forms panel over state's agri produce marketing act

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has constituted a five-member committee over the states agriculture produce marketing act.The five-member committee comprises MLAs Kiran Choudhary and B B Batra from the Congress, Abhe Singh Yadav and Sudhir...

J&K police arrests 2 from Rajasthan for online fraud

The Jammu and Kashmir police Saturday said it has arrested two people from Rajasthan in a case related to the alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 1 lakh from the account of a person here. Ahmed Khan and Bilal were arrested from their reside...

IHM Srinagar re-starts tourism course after COVID lockdown

Institute of Hotel Management IHM Srinagar has re-started its tourism course after a gap of nearly one year following the COVID-19 induced shutdown. The tourism course needs practical learning and the same was impossible during the online c...

Drainage system, built using Indian financial aid, inaugurated in Nepal

A culvert and drainage system, which was built with Indian financial assistance in Nepals Sarlahi, was inaugurated on Saturday. The Indian Consulate in Birgunj confirmed that infrastructure has been jointly inaugurated by Nitesh Kumar, Cons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021