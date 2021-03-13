MP doctor infected with COVID-19 after 2nd vaccine dose

MP doctor infected with COVID-19 after 2nd vaccine dosePTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 13-03-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 23:14 IST
Jabalpur, Mar 13 (PTI)A senior doctor with the state-run Gandhi Medical College in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has contracted COVID-19 despite taking both vaccine doses, officials said on Saturday.
People close to the 48-year-old doctor said she believed not wearing a mask after getting the second dose and a general lowering of guard may have caused the infection.
She got the first dose of the Covishield vaccine on January 16 and the second one on March 1, they said.
The doctor tested positive on March 10, and has been advised home quarantine for 14 days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covishield
- Gandhi Medical
- Jabalpur
- Madhya Pradesh
ALSO READ
Guatemala President Giammattei thanks India for providing Covishield vaccine doses
Almost 1 lakh Maldivians jabbed with Indian-made Covishield vaccines
Can central govt clarify confusion? As PM Modi takes Covaxin, Owaisi questions Covishield's efficacy
COVID-19 recovered people showing faster antibody response to Covishield vaccine: study
Delhi HC directs Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech to disclose their capacity to manufacture Covaxin, Covishield vaccines.