Left Menu

Italy announces plan to vaccinate at least 80% of population by September

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-03-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 23:41 IST
Italy announces plan to vaccinate at least 80% of population by September
Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, the new special commissioner for coronavirus, released a national plan to issue 500,000 vaccine doses a day, according to a statement released by the cabinet office. Image Credit: ANI

Italy said on Saturday it aims to vaccinate at least 80% of its population by September by ramping up the daily vaccination campaign.

Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, the new special commissioner for coronavirus, released a national plan to issue 500,000 vaccine doses a day, according to a statement released by the cabinet office.

Italy has registered 101,881 deaths since the outbreak emerged in the country in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.2 million cases of infection to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement

IBM Helps Joyalukkas Reimagine Digital Customer Experience Across 11 Countries with Integrated E-Commerce Platform

S.Korea reports 3-week high 490 coronavirus cases

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ambani security scare: NIA arrests Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze after 12-hour quizzing

The National Investigation Agency NIA arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze Saturday night after questioning him for 12 hours over the recovery of an explosive-laden vehicle near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, an agency ...

How Cuomo investigation, possible impeachment could play out

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has urged New Yorkers to wait for the facts. Patience, though, has grown thin. The states two U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and most of the other 29 members of New Yorks c...

Soccer-Watford, Swansea seal wins in Championship

Watford defender Adam Masina scored a stoppage-time winner as they beat Cardiff City 2-1 and fellow promotion chasers Swansea City eased to a 1-0 victory at Luton Town in Englands second-tier Championship on Saturday.After rivals Brentfords...

Delhi govt's motor licencing offices to open on Sundays also for driving tests

The motor licencing offices MLOs will now open also on Sundays for driving licence tests, the Delhi governments transport department said.There are 12 automated driving test tracks in Delhi.The decision was taken in view of pending applicat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021