Left Menu

Japan mulls 50% cap on Olympics spectators - media

For large venues, the limit for spectators could be set at 20,000, but more people may be allowed if the pandemic situation improves, the Sankei reported. Japan's organizing committee will announce its decision next month and is expected to comply with domestic regulations, the newspaper said, citing sources it did not name in the government and on the committee.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-03-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 12:20 IST
Japan mulls 50% cap on Olympics spectators - media
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Japan is considering limiting spectators for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics to 50% of venue capacity due to risks posed by the spread of COVID-19, the Sankei newspaper reported on Sunday. For large venues, the limit for spectators could be set at 20,000, but more people may be allowed if the pandemic situation improves, the Sankei reported.

Japan's organizing committee will announce its decision next month and is expected to comply with domestic regulations, the newspaper said, citing sources it did not name in the government and on the committee. An organizing committee official who answered the phone said she was not able to comment.

The Games were postponed last year due to concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus. They were rescheduled for July 23 to Aug. 8. Sources have told Reuters that Japan has decided to stage the Games without spectators from abroad due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, but Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto has said that no decision has been reached.

Organizers have repeatedly spoken of their resolve to hold the Olympics this year at all costs, despite low public support. Although the number of coronavirus cases in Japan is relatively low compared to other countries such as the United States, some areas including Tokyo are still under a state of emergency, with the country currently experiencing a third wave of pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Outgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evolves -FT

Panasonic Corps outgoing Chief Executive Kazuhiro Tsuga said the company will need to reduce its heavy reliance on Tesla Inc by making batteries more compatible with electric vehicles from other global carmakers, the Financial Times reporte...

Bengal polls: TMC postpones manifesto release for third time

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday postponed the release of its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal for the third time but did not cite any reason for the deferment.West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Ba...

Trial of British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe was held in Iran - lawyer

The trial of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe at Irans Revolutionary court was held on Sunday, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told the Iranian Emtedad website, hoping she would be acquitted from the charge of propaganda again...

2,000 flights cancelled in Denver as heavy snowstorm arrives

More than 2,000 flights have been cancelled over the weekend at Denver International Airport as a major snowstorm strikes the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches 46-61 cm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021