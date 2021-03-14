Left Menu

Italy's health minister expects COVID cases to start falling in late spring

Italy, the first Western country hit hard by the pandemic, saw infections rise by 10% last week compared with the week earlier, and officials have warned that the situation is deteriorating as highly contagious variants gain ground. "The application of more rigorous measures and the progressive rise in the number of vaccinated people make us think that already in the second half of spring (contagion) numbers will be improving," Health Minister Roberto Speranza told daily la Repubblica in an interview.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 14-03-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 14:24 IST
Italy's health minister expects COVID cases to start falling in late spring
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy is seeing a steady rise in coronavirus infections but a national vaccination campaign and tougher restrictions mean numbers should start improving in late spring, the health minister said. Italy, the first Western country hit hard by the pandemic, saw infections rise by 10% last week compared with the week earlier, and officials have warned that the situation is deteriorating as highly contagious variants gain ground.

"The application of more rigorous measures and the progressive rise in the number of vaccinated people make us think that already in the second half of spring (contagion) numbers will be improving," Health Minister Roberto Speranza told daily la Repubblica in an interview. He added that the coming weeks "would not be at all easy".

The UK variant represented 54% of cases in the latest study by Italy's Superior Health Institute, ISS, but the percentage was expected to be higher now, the minister added. On Friday the government imposed a nationwide lockdown over the Easter holidays and placed curbs on business and movement on most of Italy.

Speranza said vaccines in Italy and Europe were "effective and safe", with all checks being carried out, answering a question on Italy's ban of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Italy's medicine authority Aifa on Thursday banned the use of one batch of the vaccine. Sources told Reuters the decision had been taken after the deaths of two men in Sicily. Aifa said earlier that the ban was a "precautionary" measure, adding that no link had been established between the vaccine and subsequent "serious adverse events."

Italy on Saturday released its national vaccination plan, aiming to vaccinate at least 80% of its population by the end of September and administer 500,000 doses a day at full capacity. Speranza said that Italy is expecting the delivery of 52 million doses in the second quarter of the year and that the vaccination campaign would be accelerated even with further supply delays.

So far, 6.6 million Italians have received at least one vaccine dose, with just under 2 million of them having received the required 2 doses, health ministry data shows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Need to limit, streamline independent directors' liability: CII to govt

Industry body CII has suggested putting in place safe harbours for independent directors, calling for proceedings against them to be initiated only when there is prima facie evidence of their involvement in a matter.The government recently ...

Always been a dream to work with Salman Khan: Emraan Hashmi

For actor Emraan Hashmi, getting an opportunity to collaborate with superstar Salman Khan on the third installment of Tiger, the action spy franchise is a dream come true. Hashmi has been roped in to play the villain in Tiger 3, which will ...

Cong to bag over 100 seats in Assam: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is in Assam on a three-day visit to canvas for Congress candidates, criticised the ruling BJP on Sunday for its alleged failure to fulfil promises, and asserted that his party will bag more th...

WRAPUP 3-Five killed in Myanmar protests, civilian leader says people should defend themselves

Myanmar security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters in the commercial capital Yangon on Sunday, and at least three people were killed, witnesses and domestic media said. Video taken at the site showed protesters holding handmade shi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021