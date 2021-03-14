Left Menu

Russia's daily coronavirus cases grow to more than 10,000 again

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-03-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 14:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia reported 10,083 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours on Sunday, the first time the number of daily infections has crossed the 10 thousand mark since Monday.

It brought the total case tally to 4,390,608.

The Russian coronavirus crisis centre said 395 more coronavirus patients had died in the last 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 92,090.

