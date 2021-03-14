Left Menu

Africans rethink big, bountiful weddings as pandemic bites

And he went from attending a wedding every other weekend to only four last year, citing families worried that their eligible daughters are not exposed to the normal opportunities. I believe that many people have lost faith and have gotten to the low-hanging fruit, he said, referring to cohabitation.But simply living together is not a solution for some in conservative societies including Noel Mporebuce in the Rwandan capital, Kigali.

PTI | Kampala | Updated: 14-03-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 15:32 IST
Africans rethink big, bountiful weddings as pandemic bites

The moment of truth for Ivan Arinaitwe came when he had to choose among many relatives and friends whom to invite to his wedding. An initial 150 people swelled to 300 as he agonized. No matter how he tried, it would be hard to achieve Uganda's recommended “scientific” wedding, slimmed down for the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Africa, where weddings often go big, he would invite 1,300 people if he could. Now he worries about how the uninvited might react and the consequences for his family. “It's a bit complicated, very complicated actually,” said the employee of a government research agency whose wedding is scheduled for April. “But we have a scapegoat of the COVID-19 pandemic. I will say, 'It's not me. It's what the government has said. If I didn't invite you, please understand.'” He is not alone. Many Africans are rethinking big, bountiful weddings amid the economic ravages of the pandemic. In Uganda, an East African country of 45 million where colorful wedding convoys are a street spectacle on weekends, President Yoweri Museveni last year ordered so-called scientific weddings, attended by no more than 10 people, to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Museveni put on such a wedding for a cousin in July in the lush gardens of the official residence, State House, with the masked couple in socially distanced seats. Even the simple bridal cake looked dismal, unlike the giant tiered cakes that often dominate receptions. The pandemic is forcing change in communities where family can mean a whole clan and weddings are seen as key in cementing relations between communities. Extended families often plan weddings, and large, extravagant ones are a status symbol in places like Nigeria, where over $2 million can be spent.

Many in Uganda have expressed skepticism about small weddings, and there were reports of police interrupting noncompliant ceremonies before the rules were gradually eased to allow up to 200 attendees. But now, as the pandemic continues to bite, more people are cautious with their money. “When the coronavirus struck, people adjusted quickly, very quickly,” said the Rev. Sammy Wainaina, provost of All Saints Cathedral in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. “For weddings, people have gone small.'' More Kenyans now opt for laid-back “garden'' events as well as the civil unions that became popular in the past year, he said. While that may be a good thing, Wainaina said, he's concerned that some ''can become very casual with such weddings and only realize later that they were not committed to the vows they made.” The demand for church weddings ''has gone down considerably,” he said.

A similar trend is reported in Uganda by Charles Nsimbi, an official in charge of registering civil unions, who told the New Vision newspaper that the average number of unions per day has risen to 12 from five before the pandemic. Arinaitwe, the Ugandan planning a small church wedding, said he decided not to have the reception in his rural district, where even the uninvited can show up. The invitations specify two people, and no children. He knows that will leave many upset, yet it's necessary to keep numbers in check and avoid starting his marriage with a hefty bill to pay. “Given that the disposable incomes of people have drastically reduced, people are in survival mode,'' said Moses Mugarura, a Ugandan pastor who owns a restaurant in the capital, Kampala, that was once in high demand by couples.

His restaurant hosted no wedding meeting from February 2020 through January, he said. And he went from attending a wedding every other weekend to only four last year, citing families worried that their eligible daughters “are not exposed to the normal opportunities.” “I believe that many people have lost faith and have gotten to the low-hanging fruit,” he said, referring to cohabitation.

But simply living together is not a solution for some in conservative societies including Noel Mporebuce in the Rwandan capital, Kigali. When the central African nation reported its first virus cases, he was preparing for a wedding initially scheduled for Boxing Day. The lockdown imposed to slow the pandemic effectively banned social gatherings and left him with fading hopes of a classic wedding. “By now we would be happily married, living as husband and wife,” he said. ''Everything is now left in the hands of God. Coronavirus is busy killing our future.” Another Kigali resident, teacher Emmanuel Gatera, described a different problem for a sister whose wedding had been scheduled for Christmastime but is indefinitely postponed as her partner struggles to make ends meet. The pregnant woman moved in with him anyway because she feared he would change his mind about getting married. “Cohabitation is unthinkable in our society, and that scar will live with (my sister) forever,” Gatera said. And yet for others the pandemic has presented an opportunity to circumvent wedding ceremonies that normally cannot be bypassed. Philemon Jambaya, a freelance journalist in Zimbabwe, said he negotiated down the bride price via WhatsApp, then had a small and brief traditional wedding recorded on smartphones. Family elders didn't resist, he said. His success is noteworthy in the southern African country where a traditional marriage can be elaborate, involving up to a dozen steps that take months leading to a crowded betrothal and meal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former CM Tarun Gogoi never allied with AIUDF; today's Congress formed alliance with it only to grab power: Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Assam.

Former CM Tarun Gogoi never allied with AIUDF todays Congress formed alliance with it only to grab power Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Assam....

Tiger skin seizure in C'garh: 5 more, including 2 cops, held

Police have arrested five more persons, including two police officials and a government school teacher, in connection with the seizure of a tiger skin in Chhattisgarhs Bastar district, an official said on Sunday.With this, total 13 people h...

India suffer 7-wicket loss in 4th ODI, lose series to South Africa

Punam Raut and Harmanpreet Kaurs batting efforts went in vain as the Indian womens team suffered a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in the fourth ODI to concede the five-match series here on Sunday.Asked to bat, Raut continued her r...

C'garh govt plans to allow use of Covaxin in state: Minister

The Chhattisgarh government is considering allowing the use of Covaxin, a vaccine against COVID-19, in the state after the Centre dropped its clinical trial mode tag, state Health Minister T S Singh Deo said on Sunday.In January, Singh Deo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021