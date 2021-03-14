Left Menu

Maha: Aurangabad reports 720 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 14-03-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 15:47 IST
Maha: Aurangabad reports 720 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

With 720 fresh cases of coronavirus, the overall infection count in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra went up to 56,678, an official said.

These cases were reported on Saturday.

As the virus claimed eight more lives, the death toll in the district reached 1,334, the official said.

A total of 849 patients were discharged from various facilities during the day, he said, adding that there are 4,327 active cases in the district.

In Nanded district, 591 new COVID-19 cases were added on Saturday, while four persons succumbed to the infection.

There are 2,026 active cases there, another official said.

Aurangabad's neighbouring district Jalna reported 400 new cases, which took its overall count to 18,069, while two deaths took the toll to 410.

