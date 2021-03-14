Left Menu

Bahrain relaxes COVID-19 measures as new cases ease

Daily cases in Gulf neighbour the United Arab Emirates, which has one of the world's fastest vaccination rates, have also fallen from a peak of 3,977 in early February, reporting 1,992 cases on Sunday. Private hospitals in the UAE can resume elective surgeries, cosmetic and physiotherapy treatments that had previously been suspended, newspaper Khaleej Times reported on Saturday, citing a health ministry circular.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-03-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 17:29 IST
Bahrain relaxes COVID-19 measures as new cases ease

Bahrain eased some of its coronavirus restrictions on Sunday, including allowing eating inside restaurants and re-opening educational institutions to students, as case numbers fall. Restaurants and cafes, which had been limited to take-away meals since late January, can open with no more than 30 customers at one time, the ministry of health said.

Swimming pools and sports facilities can re-open on Sunday, but social gatherings of more than 30 people in homes and private venues are still prohibited. Ministry officials urged residents to get a vaccine and to continue to adhere to measures such as social distancing and washing hands.

Daily case numbers have fallen from a mid-February peak of 896 following a steady rise since December. The country, which offers residents and citizens four types of vaccine, registered 579 new cases on Sunday. Daily cases in Gulf neighbour the United Arab Emirates, which has one of the world's fastest vaccination rates, have also fallen from a peak of 3,977 in early February, reporting 1,992 cases on Sunday.

Private hospitals in the UAE can resume elective surgeries, cosmetic and physiotherapy treatments that had previously been suspended, newspaper Khaleej Times reported on Saturday, citing a health ministry circular. (Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Only option was to rectify mistakes and comeback stronger: Prithvi Shaw

He had no option but to go back to drawing board, rectify his mistakes and come back stronger like never before which Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw did with aplomb after being dropped from the Indian team.The former India U-19 captain after a...

Scotland Yard under fire over vigil policing, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel calls for full report

Scotland Yard on Sunday defended its actions in policing a vigil in south London where a 33-year-old woman went missing and was later found murdered.The murder of Sarah Everard, who disappeared on her way back home from a friends place last...

CPI announces candidates for 6 seats

Chennai, Mar 14 PTI The Communist Party of India CPI on Sunday announced its list of candidates for six seats it is contesting in alliance with the DMK for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election next month.The CPI has fielded veteran leader Marim...

Army hands over to CBI probe on alleged irregularities in officers' selection in Punjab

The Army has handed over to the CBI a probe into alleged irregularities in a test held in Punjab for selection of officers, official sources said on Sunday.The Army was conducting internal investigation into the alleged malpractices in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021