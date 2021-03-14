Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for unusual symptoms" after AstraZeneca and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The United States has administered 105,703,501 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 135,846,665 doses as of Saturday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.

Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" after AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots

Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, Norwegian health authorities said on Saturday. Norway halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday, following a similar move by Denmark. Iceland later followed suit.

Philippines says COVID-19 vaccination drive on track as cases surge

The Philippines is on track with its COVID-19 inoculation drive, the head of the government's vaccine strategy said on Sunday, addressing criticisms the rollout has been slow as worries grow about a surge in new cases. The Department of Health reported 4,899 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, a day after recording the largest single-day increase in more than six months with 5,000 additional infections.

AstraZeneca's lower EU vaccine supply target hinges on factory approval: document

AstraZeneca's new aim of supplying 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union by the end March hinges on the bloc's drug regulator approving supplies from a factory in the Netherlands, an internal document showed. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Friday it would try to deliver 30 million doses to the EU by the end of March, down from a contractual obligation of 90 million and a previous pledge made last month to deliver 40 million doses.

German COVID cases could revisit December peak in April

German health experts warned on Saturday against any further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures as the number of cases jumped again, raising the possibility that infections could again reach peaks seen around Christmas by mid-April. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases predicted that the number of daily reported cases could exceed 30,000 in the 14th week of the year starting April 12.

EU defends vaccine distribution as nations complain it is uneven

The European Commission on Saturday defended its policy of distributing COVID-19 vaccines evenly in the bloc after Austria and five other member states complained that doses were not allocated equally. In a joint letter to the Commission and the European Council, leaders of six European countries, including Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Latvia, and later Croatia, called for discussions on vaccine distribution.

Italy aims to vaccinate at least 80% of population by end of September

Italy said on Saturday it aimed to vaccinate at least 80% of its population by the end of September, following criticism about the slow pace of the rollout of a coronavirus vaccination campaign in one of worst-hit nations in Europe. Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, an army general and new special commissioner for coronavirus released a national plan to administer 500,000 doses a day at full capacity, according to a cabinet office document.

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

British Airways' new boss said vaccinated people should be allowed to travel without restriction and non-vaccinated people with a negative COVID-19 test, as he set out his ideas for a travel restart a month before the UK government finalizes its plans. Holidays will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest, the government has said, but before that, on April 12, Britain will announce how and when non-essential travel into and out of the country can resume.

EU's Breton says Pfizer can help offset AstraZeneca vaccine delays

The European Union will be able to stick to its vaccination targets this quarter despite AstraZeneca delivery delays as Pfizer is producing faster than planned, EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton said on Saturday. AstraZeneca said on Friday it would try to deliver 30 million doses to the EU by the end of March, down from a contractual obligation of 90 million and a previous pledge made last month to deliver 40 million doses.

Ireland temporarily suspends Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Ireland temporarily suspended AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday following new information received from the Norwegian Medicines Agency regarding blood clotting in some recipients there, the country's health ministry said. Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, its health authorities said on Saturday.

