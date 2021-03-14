3 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally 25,667

Noida, Mar 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,667, official data showed. The active cases in the district remained at 84, same as the previous day, according to the data released by the state's health department for a 24-hour period. Another three patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,492, the fifth highest in the state, it showed. Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients remained at 99.31 per cent, the statistics showed. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 1,851 from 1,817 on Saturday. The overall recoveries reached 5,94,693 and the death toll stood at 8,746 on Sunday, the data showed.

