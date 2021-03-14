Left Menu

Gujarat sees 810 COVID-19 cases, 586 recoveries, 2 deaths

Gujarat reported810 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 2,78,207, while the day also saw two deaths and 586 recoveries, an official said.The toll in the state now stands at 4,424, and the recovery count is 2,69,361, which is 96.82 per cent of the caseload, leaving it with 4,422 active cases, including 54 on ventilator support, he added.The deaths took place in Ahmedabad and Kheda.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-03-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 19:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat reported810 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 2,78,207, while the day also saw two deaths and 586 recoveries, an official said.

The toll in the state now stands at 4,424, and the recovery count is 2,69,361, which is 96.82 per cent of the caseload, leaving it with 4,422 active cases, including 54 on ventilator support, he added.

''The deaths took place in Ahmedabad and Kheda. Of the new cases, Surat led with 241, followed by 165 in Ahmedabad, 117 in Vadodara, 70 in Rajkot. Bhavnagar saw 29 cases, Mehsana 18, Kheda and Panchmahal 17 each, Gandhinagar 16, Anand and Morbi 13 each,'' the official informed.

As per the health department, 57,914 people were given COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday, including 42,849 in the senior citizen and 45 plus age groups.

''So far, 19,77,802 people have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 5,00,635 have got the second dose,'' an official said.

In the neighbouring UT of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, three cases were reported in Sunday, taking the caseload to 3,409.

So far, 3,377 people have recovered and two patients have died, leaving it with 30 active cases.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,78,207, new cases 810, death toll 4,424, discharged 2,69,361, active cases 4,422, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

