J-K records 105 new COVID cases, no fresh deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 105 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,27,640, while no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 25 were from the Jammu Division and 80 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 51 cases, followed by 16 in Jammu district.

While five districts did not report any fresh cases, 12 other districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active cases was 920 in the union territory, while 1,24,746 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic is 1,974 as no fresh death was reported from the Kashmir Valley in the past 24 hours, they added.

