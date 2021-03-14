Left Menu

COVID-19: No time to declare victory as there’s always risk of surge back up: US’ Dr Fauci

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 20:38 IST
COVID-19: No time to declare victory as there’s always risk of surge back up: US’ Dr Fauci
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

There is time to declare a victory in America's fight against the coronavirus as there is always the risk of a surge back up, White House chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.

The US is going in the right direction, Fauci told Fox News in an interview.

"When you see a plateauing at a level of anywhere between 50,000 and 65,000 cases a day, that is absolutely no time to declare victory because we know from previous urges that we've had over the year that when you see that leveling off at a high level, there's always the risk of a surge back up," he said.

"Unfortunately, that's exactly what is happening in Europe right now. They had the same kind of decline. They always seem to be a few weeks ahead of us in the dynamics of the outbreak. Then they plateaued because they pulled back a bit. They thought that they were home free and they weren't. And now they're seeing an increase up," said the top medical doctor.

The United States has to avoid that, Fauci said.

"Every day we get more and more people vaccinated, which gets us closer and closer to a better protection. To pull back now prematurely would be ill-advised," he said.

In a year, more than 534,000 Americans died from the virus. Now one in five Americans has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Of these, nearly three million people received vaccination on Saturday.

In his first prime-time address as president, Joe Biden on Thursday outlined an aggressive timeline for the vaccine, saying the US will have enough doses for every adult by the end of May. He said that to get back to normalcy by July 4.

Fauci, in another interview to CNN's "State of the Union" programme, said that the recent developments in Europe, in particular Italy, is an issue of concern.

"Which is the reason why I and so many of my public health colleagues say that, although we are going in the right direction, and things look really quite bright, in the sense of positive thinking concerning the vaccines, which, every day, we get better and better with it. We have had three million doses going into people's arms just yesterday -- that we're going in the right direction," he said.

Referring to the latest figures, Fauci said even though the numbers have gone down, over the last couple of weeks they have plateaued.

"When you see a plateau at a level as high as 60,000 cases a day, that is a very vulnerable time to have a surge to go back up. That's what exactly happened in Europe," he said.

"They had a diminution of cases, they plateaued, and they pulled back on public health measures. You see the pictures in the paper and on TV. They have opened the restaurants. They have opened some of the bars. The younger people particularly stopped wearing masks, and then, all of a sudden, you have a surge that went right back up. And that's where we are right now," Fauci said.

America can avoid that, he said.

"We can avoid that if we continue to vaccinate people, get more and more protection without all of a sudden pulling back on public health measures. We will do that. We will gradually be able to pull them back.

"And if things go as we planned, just as the president said, by the time we get into the early summer, the Fourth of July weekend, we really will have a considerable degree of normality. But we don't want to let that escape from our grasp by being too precipitous in pulling back," Fauci added.

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kosovo follows U.S., Guatemala in opening embassy in Jerusalem

Kosovo opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem on Sunday, joining the United States and Guatemala as the only countries with embassies in a city whose status is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Muslim-majority Kosovo prom...

Scribe held for NCP worker's murder remanded in police custody

A journalist arrested in connection with the murder of an NCP worker was on Sunday remanded in police custody till March 20 by an Ahmednagar court, an official said.Bal Bothe, who had been on the run after his name cropped up in the murder ...

Cycling-Van der Poel powers to solo stage win as Pogacar extends Tirreno lead

Mathieu van der Poel emptied his tank to take a solo win in the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico on Sunday as Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar extended his overall lead in impressive style. Dutchman Van der Poel first attacked the ...

Antilia scare: Cop Sachin Waze gets NIA custody till Mar 25

Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, arrested in the probe into recovery of explosives from a car near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis residence, was on Sunday remanded to the National Investigation Agency NIA custody till March 25 by a court he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021