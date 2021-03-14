Left Menu

Italy reports 264 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 21,315 new cases

Italy reported 264 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 317 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections was down to 21,315 from 26,062 the day before. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 14-03-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 21:23 IST
Italy reports 264 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 21,315 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 264 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 317 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections was down to 21,315 from 26,062 the day before. Some 273,966 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 372,944, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 102,145 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported around 3.2 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 24,518 on Sunday, rising from 24,153 a day earlier.

There were 243 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 270 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 3,082 from a previous 2,982. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SKM asks agitating farmers not to build permanent structures at protest sites

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM, which is leading the anti-farm law protests, on Sunday asked the agitating farmers not to build permanent structures at Delhis border points where they have been camping since November last year.The SKMs state...

Italy's Piedmont region stops use of AstraZeneca vaccine batch

Italys northern region of Piedmont said on Sunday said it would stop using a batch of AstraZeneca coronavirus shots after a teacher died following his vaccination on Saturday.The region, around the northern city of Turin, had initially susp...

Fauci hopes Trump will push his supporters to get COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he hopes former President Donald Trump will push his supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccine and emphasized that pandemic-related restrictions should not be lifted pre...

Brazil wonders about whereabouts of vaccine mascot

Rumors and conspiracy theories swirled this past week regarding the whereabouts of Z Gotinha, the mascot for the nations national vaccination program.The clamor surrounding the costumed Z Gotinha began Wednesday, after former President Luiz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021