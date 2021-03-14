Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-03-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 21:23 IST
One death, 440 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Haryana reported one more COVID-19 fatality on Sunday, taking the death toll to 3,074, while the infection count rose to 2,75,137 with 440 new cases, a health department bulletin said.

The death was reported from Karnal district, it stated.

The fresh cases were reported from districts including Karnal (100), Gurgaon (65), Kurukshetra (54) and Panchkula (47).

The number of active cases in the state is 3,095. The recovery rate is 97.76 percent, as per the bulletin.

