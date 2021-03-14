Left Menu

French labour minister tests positive for COVID-19

The 59-year-old, who is number eight in rank in the cabinet, said on Twitter that she was doing well despite having some symptoms. "Having tested positive for COVID-19, I will continue to exercise my responsibilities from a distance," Borne said.

French Labour Minister Elizabeth Borne said on Sunday she had tested positive for COVID-19 and would keep working, the latest senior French official to catch the virus. The 59-year-old, who is number eight in rank in the cabinet, said on Twitter that she was doing well despite having some symptoms.

"Having tested positive for COVID-19, I will continue to exercise my responsibilities from a distance," Borne said. French President Emmanuel Macron, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and then culture minister Franck Riester also caught the virus last year.

The government is struggling to contain the virus but has so far stopped short of imposing a new national lockdown, opting instead for local weekend lockdowns in some regions and tougher restrictions.

