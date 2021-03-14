Left Menu

Aurangabad sees 1,023 cases, hospitals asked to increase beds

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 14-03-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 22:05 IST
Aurangabad sees 1,023 cases, hospitals asked to increase beds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad increased by 1,023 on Sunday to reach 57,701, prompting the divisional authorities to direct hospitals in the region to increase the number of beds to tackle the surge.

Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar said private and state-civic run hospitals will have to increase beds for COVID-19 treatment in the next three days or face action.

In a release, Kendrekar said 3,520 beds were earmarked for the outbreak in October last year, out of which only 1,546 were being used to treat COVID-19 patients at present.

He said the beds which are currently being occupied by patients with other ailments must be emptied and reverted for COVID-19 care.

The divisional commissioner asked Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here to increase its bed capacity by 508, the release said.

Apart from 1,023 cases, Sunday also saw five deaths, which took the toll in the district to 1,339.

The recovery count rose by 364 to touch 51,381, leaving the district with 4,981 active cases, officials said.

PTI AW BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil wonders about whereabouts of vaccine mascot

Rumors and conspiracy theories swirled this past week regarding the whereabouts of Z Gotinha, the mascot for the nations national vaccination program.The clamor surrounding the costumed Z Gotinha began Wednesday, after former President Luiz...

Fauci hopes Trump will push his supporters to get COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he hopes former President Donald Trump will push his supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccine and emphasized that pandemic-related restrictions should not be lifted pre...

Noida Police nabs 2 more from Gurgaon over 'Dubai Dry Fruit' con

The Noida Police on Sunday said it has arrested two more people wanted in connection with a fraud worth crores in which a consumer goods import-export company duped thousands of people across the country.The case pertains to a con in which ...

SKM asks agitating farmers not to build permanent structures at protest sites

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM, which is leading the anti-farm law protests, on Sunday asked the agitating farmers not to build permanent structures at Delhis border points where they have been camping since November last year.The SKMs state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021