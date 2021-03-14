Over 3,200 new COVID-19 cases in Pune district, 25 die

Pune district in Maharashtra reported as many as 3,267 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, which pushed its overall tally to 4,37,868, a health official said.

The death toll reached 9,413 with 25 persons succumbing to the infection.

Advertisement

''Of the new cases, 1,740 are from the areas located under thePuneMunicipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the overall count has reached 2,18,203,'' he said.

A total of 858 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day in the district, the official said.

With 845 new cases in neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad, the total count there grew to 1,14,026.

PTI CORR NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)