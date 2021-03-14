Osmanabad sees COVID-19 surge, janta-night curfews in place

Authorities in Osmanabad in Maharashtra asked people to observe COVID-19 protocol and wear masks in public places as the district observed 'janta curfew' on Sunday.

District Collector Kaustub Divegaokar said cases were spiking, informing that 69 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday against just 5-6 for the whole of February.

He said the district would witness janta curfew every Sunday along with night curfew daily, and asked people to strictly follow the norms laid down in order to contain the outbreak.

The district has a COVID-19 caseload of 17,790, with the recovery count standing at 16,864 and the toll at 587.

As of now, there are 339 active cases in Osmanabad, officials said.

