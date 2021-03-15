Health News Roundup: Fauci hopes Trump will push his supporters to get COVID-19 vaccine; EU's Breton says Pfizer can help offset AstraZeneca vaccine delays and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The United States has administered 105,703,501 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 135,846,665 doses as of Saturday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.

Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" after AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots

Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, Norwegian health authorities said on Saturday. Norway halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday, following a similar move by Denmark.

Iceland later followed suit. Philippines says COVID-19 vaccination drive on track as cases surge

The Philippines is on track with its COVID-19 inoculation drive, the head of the government's vaccine strategy said on Sunday, addressing criticisms the rollout has been slow as worries grow about a surge in new cases. The Department of Health reported 4,899 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, a day after recording the largest single-day increase in more than six months with 5,000 additional infections.

U.S. administers 107.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The United States has administered 107,060,274 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 135,847,835 doses as of Sunday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said.

French must avoid lockdown as infections hold above 26,000: PM says

France must do everything to avoid a new coronavirus lockdown as pressure on hospitals grows, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Sunday as the country reported more than 26,000 new cases. The French government has so far resisted pressure from some health experts to impose a new, third lockdown in the face of rising case numbers.

AstraZeneca finds no evidence of increased blood clot risk from vaccine

AstraZeneca Plc said on Sunday a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots. AstraZeneca's review, which covered more than 17 million people vaccinated in the United Kingdom and European Union, comes after health authorities in some countries suspended the use of its vaccine over clotting issues.

EU's Breton says Pfizer can help offset AstraZeneca vaccine delays

The European Union will be able to stick to its vaccination targets this quarter despite AstraZeneca delivery delays as Pfizer is producing faster than planned, EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton said on Saturday. AstraZeneca said on Friday it would try to deliver 30 million doses to the EU by the end of March, down from a contractual obligation of 90 million and a previous pledge made last month to deliver 40 million doses.

Fauci hopes Trump will push his supporters to get COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he hopes former President Donald Trump will push his supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccine and emphasized that pandemic-related restrictions should not be lifted prematurely. In a PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll released last week, about half of U.S. men who identified themselves as Republicans said they had no plans to get the vaccine.

Italy's Piedmont region stops use of AstraZeneca vaccine batch

Italy's northern region of Piedmont said on Sunday said it would stop using a batch of AstraZeneca coronavirus shots after a teacher died following his vaccination on Saturday. The region, around the northern city of Turin, had initially suspended all AstraZeneca vaccines in order to identify and isolate the batch from which the jab administered to the teacher, from the town of Biella, came.

Ireland latest country to suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Ireland became the latest country to stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, temporarily suspending the shot "out of an abundance of caution" after reports from Norway of serious blood clotting in some recipients there. Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, its health authorities said on Saturday.

