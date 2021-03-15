Brazil registers 1,127 new COVID-19 deaths -Health Mnistry

Brazil registers 1,127 new COVID-19 deaths -Health MnistryReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 15-03-2021 02:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 02:45 IST
Brazil reported 1,127 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and 43,812 new cases of the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, ending the most lethal week since the pandemic began a year ago.
The South American country has now registered 11,483,370 cases in all, while the official death toll has risen to 278,229, according to ministry data, in the world's second-worst outbreak after that of the United States.
