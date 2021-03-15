Left Menu

Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The Netherlands on Sunday joined a fast-growing list of countries suspending use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after reports of unexpected possible side effects from the injection. The vaccine will not be used until at least March 29 as a precaution, the Dutch government said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 04:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 04:51 IST
Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The Netherlands on Sunday joined a fast-growing list of countries suspending use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after reports of unexpected possible side effects from the injection.

The vaccine will not be used until at least March 29 as a precaution, the Dutch government said in a statement. The announcement will lead to delays in rolling out shots in the Netherlands, which had pre-ordered 12 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine.

Health authorities had scheduled around 290,000 AstraZeneca injections in the coming two weeks. The move, which follows a similar decision by Ireland earlier in the day, is based on reports from Denmark and Norway of possible serious side effects, the government said.

Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the vaccine were being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, Norwegian health authorities said on Saturday. No such cases had been found yet in the Netherlands, the Dutch Health ministry said, adding there was no proof yet of a direct link between the vaccine and the reports from Denmark and Norway.

"We can't allow any doubts about the vaccine," Dutch Health minister Hugo de Jonge said. "We have to make sure everything is right, so it is wise to pause for now."

AstraZeneca said on Sunday a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots. Late last week, the Dutch government said there was no reason to stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine, as the EMA said there was no indication it could cause blood clots.

But De Jonge said his decision was informed by new reports, which would now be investigated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Along with Denmark, Norway and Ireland, Iceland has also suspended the use of the vaccine over clotting issues, while Thailand became the first country outside of Europe to do so on Friday.

Italy's northern region of Piedmont on Sunday said it would stop using a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines after a teacher died following his vaccination on Saturday. Austria also stopped using a particular batch last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden wants to await outcome of sexual misconduct probe of Cuomo

President Joe Biden declined on Sunday to call on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign over sexual misconduct allegations, saying he wanted to await the outcome of an investigation into the matter. Asked on returning from Delaware if Cu...

Soccer-La Liga talking points

Talking points from the weekend in Spanish football. BENZEMA STILL BELIEVES IN REAL TITLE CREDENTIALSReal Madrid keep being ruled out of the Liga race by large sections of the Spanish media, but someone forgot to tell striker Karim Benzema ...

UK government opens new offices in Scotland in effort to shore up union

Britains cabinet office will set up a second flagship HQ in Glasgow as the government plans to move some of its operations to Scotland, ministers announced on Monday, at a time when support for Scottish independence is running high. Ties be...

Dutch vote in election dominated by COVID-19

Three days of voting begins in the Netherlands on Monday in a parliamentary election seen as a referendum on the Dutch governments handling of the coronavirus pandemic.Prime Minister Mark Rutte, one of Europes longest-serving leaders, is wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021