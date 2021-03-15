Left Menu

Mexico reports 2,415 new coronavirus cases, 220 additional deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 15-03-2021 06:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 06:08 IST
Mexico has registered 2,415 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 220 additional fatalities, bringing the totals in the country to 2,166,290 cases and 194,710 deaths, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday.

The government says the actual number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

