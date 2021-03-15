Left Menu

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-03-2021 06:15 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 06:15 IST
China reports five new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier

Mainland China reported five new COVID-19 cases on March 14, down from 10 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to nine from 10 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,049, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

