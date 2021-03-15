Malaysian rubber glove group says 2021 supply estimated at 420 bln

The global supply of rubber gloves available in 2021 is estimated at about 420 billion, Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (Margma) said in a briefing on Monday.

Margma said there will continue to be this year a global glove shortage and a long lead time for manufacturers to deliver products to customers.

Advertisement

The association also said glove demand would continue to be robust until the second quarter of 2022.

Also Read: Born without a womb, Malaysian artist sparks conversation on sexual health

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)