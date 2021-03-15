One new COVID-19 case in Andamans; tally at 5,031

The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,031 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Monday.

The fresh case was detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

No one was cured of the disease during the period, and the total number of recoveries in the archipelago stood at 4,964, the official said.

The Union Territory now has five active cases.

Altogether, 11,537 health professionals and frontline workers have been inoculated till Sunday, and 1,531 people above 45 years of age have received the vaccine shots, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 2,91,842 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.72 percent, he added.

