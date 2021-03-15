One new case takes Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,437

Mizoram on Monday reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the state's tally to 4,437, an official said A 35-year-old pregnant woman from Siaha was diagnosed with the disease, and efforts are being made to trace her contacts.

The northeastern state now has 11 active cases, and 4,416 people have recovered from the disease.

Advertisement

At least 10 people have died due to the infection so far, he said.

The health department has conducted over 2.42 lakh sample tests so far.

Altogether 44,726 people, including 11,962 senior citizens, have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines till Sunday.

A total of 10,008 health workers and 76 frontline personnel have received the second dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)