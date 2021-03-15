No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last four days, a senior health official said on Monday.

The caseload in the northeastern state remained at 16,840, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has three active cases, two in Tirap and one in Chanlang, and 16,781 people have recovered from the disease, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Fifty-six people died due to the contagion so far.

Altogether, 4,10,101 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 108 on Sunday, he said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 52,388 people have been inoculated.

The health department has been carrying out the vaccination drive four days a week - Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

