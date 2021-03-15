Indonesia orders 20 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses for private inoculations

Indonesia expects to receive 20.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna Inc and China's Sinopharm from the second quarter to use in a private vaccination scheme, the head of a state pharmaceutical firm said on Monday. Indonesia authorized one of the world's first private vaccination programs last month to run alongside its national drive, enabling firms to buy state-procured vaccines for their staff in Southeast Asia's biggest country.

While the plan is expected to speed up the pace of inoculation in the world's fourth most populous country, some health experts have warned it could worsen inequity. Honesty Basyir, CEO of Bio Farma, told a parliamentary hearing on Monday that it had ordered 15 million doses from China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and 5.2 million from Moderna.

Advertisement

The Sinopharm vaccine could arrive by the end of the second quarter, and the Moderna shot in the third quarter, he said. Indonesia aims to inoculate 181.5 million people within a year to reach herd immunity in a vaccination drive that began in January.

The country has suffered one of Asia's worst coronavirus epidemics, with more than 1.4 million cases and over 38,000 deaths so far. The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry had pushed the government to authorize the private inoculation drive.

More than 11,500 companies have signed up for the plan, which would see some 7.4 million people vaccinated, Rosan P. Roeslani, head of the business group, told the same hearing on Monday. The program would allow employees of participating companies, plus their family members, to receive free vaccinations at privately-run health centers with shots distributed by Bio Farma.

Indonesia's food and drug agency are currently reviewing the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use approval, its chief Penny K. Lukito told the hearing. The agency has made no mention of the approval status of the Moderna vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)