Left Menu

Regular booster vaccines are the future in battle with COVID-19 virus, Peacock says

Reuters | Cambridge | Updated: 15-03-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:24 IST
Regular booster vaccines are the future in battle with COVID-19 virus, Peacock says

Regular booster vaccines against the novel coronavirus will be needed because of mutations that make it more transmissable and better able to evade human immunity, the head of Britain's effort to sequence the virus's genomes told Reuters. The novel coronavirus, which has killed 2.65 million people globally since it emerged in China in late 2019, mutates around once every two weeks, slower than influenza or HIV, but enough to require tweaks to vaccines.

Sharon Peacock, who heads COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) which has sequenced half of all the novel coronavirus genomes so far mapped globally, said international cooperation was needed in the "cat and mouse" battle with the virus "We have to appreciate that we were always going to have to have booster doses; immunity to coronavirus doesn't last forever," Peacock told Reuters at the Wellcome Sanger Institute's 55-acre campus outside Cambridge.

"We already are tweaking the vaccines to deal with what the virus is doing in terms of evolution - so there are variants arising that have a combination of increased transmisability and an ability to partially evade our immune response," she said. Peacock said she was confident regular booster shots - such as for influenza - would be needed to deal with future variants but that the speed of vaccine innovation meant those shots could be developed at pace and rolled out to the population.

COG-UK was set up by Peacock, a professor at Cambridge, exactly a year ago with the help of the British's government's chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, as the virus spread across the globe to Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AIADMK names two candidates for Apr 6 Kerala Assembly polls

The AIADMK on Monday announced two candidates, both women, for the April 6 Kerala Assembly elections.Elections will be held for 140 seats in Kerala where the ruling CPIM, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking a successive term ...

BSP to contest assembly polls in three states on its own: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday asserted that her party will contest the assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry on its own, saying the BSP has had a bitter experience of aligning with other parti...

Centre, states need to think about reducing taxes on petrol, diesel: Anurag Thakur

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday said both the Centre and the states need to think about reducing taxes on petrol and diesel as their prices have risen sharply in the recent weeks.Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, Th...

Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze suspended after arrest by NIA in probe into recovery of explosives from car near Mukesh Ambani's residence: Official.

Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze suspended after arrest by NIA in probe into recovery of explosives from car near Mukesh Ambanis residence Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021