Russia reports 9,437 new COVID-19 cases, 404 deaths

Russia on Monday reported 9,437 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,353 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 4,400,045 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce also said that 404 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking Russia's death toll to 92,494.

