Telangana logs 157 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death pushes toll

Telangana recorded 157 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 3,01,318, while the death toll rose to 1,654 with one more fatality, the state government said on Monday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 35, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts with 12 and 11 cases respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on March 14.

It said 166 patients recovered from the infection on March 14.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,97,681, while 1,983 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 38,517 samples were tested on March 14.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 92,38,982.

The samples tested per million population was 2,48,226, it said.

The recovery rate in the state was 98.79 percent, while it was 96.7 percent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 percent, while it was 1.4 percent at the national level, it said.

