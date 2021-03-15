Philippine pandemic spokesman says he's infected

The president's spokesman, who also has been the country's leading voice on dealing with the pandemic, has tested positive for the coronavirus amid alarm over an infection spike that has forced key cities to reimpose curfews and lockdowns.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque held a regular televised news conference Monday where he disclosed that he has been infected but showed no symptoms. He was last with President Rodrigo Duterte in a provincial trip four days ago but said he tested negative on the eve of the trip and did not endanger the 75-year-old leader.

Roque's infection is noteworthy because he has been leading a high-profile campaign for the public to do everything to beat back the virus. "The lesson is you can get infected however careful you are ... so, be extra careful all the time." The Department of Health has been reporting a surge in infections for more than a week, adding to concerns over a sluggish start of a vaccination campaign that has faced supply problems and public reluctance. The Philippines has reported more than 621,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections, with 12,829 deaths, the second-highest in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

