Left Menu

Philippine pandemic spokesman says he's infected

He was last with President Rodrigo Duterte in a provincial trip four days ago but said he tested negative on the eve of the trip and did not endanger the 75-year-old leader. Roques infection is noteworthy because he has been leading a high-profile campaign for the public to do everything to beat back the virus.

PTI | Manila | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:58 IST
Philippine pandemic spokesman says he's infected
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The president's spokesman, who also has been the country's leading voice on dealing with the pandemic, has tested positive for the coronavirus amid alarm over an infection spike that has forced key cities to reimpose curfews and lockdowns.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque held a regular televised news conference Monday where he disclosed that he has been infected but showed no symptoms. He was last with President Rodrigo Duterte in a provincial trip four days ago but said he tested negative on the eve of the trip and did not endanger the 75-year-old leader.

Roque's infection is noteworthy because he has been leading a high-profile campaign for the public to do everything to beat back the virus. "The lesson is you can get infected however careful you are ... so, be extra careful all the time." The Department of Health has been reporting a surge in infections for more than a week, adding to concerns over a sluggish start of a vaccination campaign that has faced supply problems and public reluctance. The Philippines has reported more than 621,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections, with 12,829 deaths, the second-highest in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two-time TMC MLA Debashree Roy leaves party, after denied ticket.

Two-time TMC MLA Debashree Roy leaves party, after denied ticket....

Dutch watchdog reports 10 cases of possible thrombosis after AstraZeneca vaccine

The Netherlands has seen 10 cases of noteworthy adverse side effects from AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine, a Dutch drug watchdog said on Monday, hours after the government put its vaccination programme on hold following reports of possible un...

Brush with death inspires Israeli artist's surreal cellphone snaps

Streaming city traffic reimagined as the stroke of a paintbrush. The train of a womans gown flaring out to meld with desert dunes. A real rainbow rising from a rainbow-colored umbrella. Eitan Asrafs smartphone snapshots are anything but mun...

European shares rise as Danone, Flutter Entertainment jump

European stocks rose on Monday, helped by gains in French food company Danone and betting firm Flutter Entertainment, with optimism about a strong economic rebound calming concerns about quickening inflation.The pan-European STOXX 600 index...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021