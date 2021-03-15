Left Menu

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 14:14 IST
COVID negative report or vaccination proof must to attend any gathering in Amritsar
All those attending social gatherings in Amritsar will now have to show a COVID-19 negative report or proof that they have been vaccinated, the district administration has announced as it steps up vigilance to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira passed the order on Sunday.

"The ceiling of 100 people (for indoor) and 200 people (for outdoor) on various indoor and outdoor social/religious/sports/entertainment/cultural gatherings shall be strictly enforced.

"Fines shall be imposed for violation of above ceiling limit on the organizers and the persons found violating social distancing and are without face masks at such gatherings," the order stated.

"The organizers of such events shall ensure that any person attending such event should be either tested negative for coronavirus, 72 hours before the event or should have been vaccinated and carries its proof," it said.

"All the sub-divisional magistrates and their police counterparts will ensure that these directions are strictly followed in their subdivisions by regularly visiting marriage palaces, restaurants, among others," according to the order.

The Amritsar deputy commissioner also directed that fines would be imposed on people roaming at crowded places without wearing masks and that they would be tested for COVID-19 on the spot.

"Fines shall also be imposed on shopkeepers and customers for not wearing masks and they will also be tested for COVID-19," the order said.

Amritsar has 891 active coronavirus cases as of Sunday. Punjab is witnessing a surge in such cases. The state's infection count has reached 1,97,755, with 6,072 fatalities so far.

During a review meeting on Sunday, Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan had expressed concern over the surge in cases in recent weeks and also exhorted the officials to spruce up all the necessary arrangements and remain in top gear to effectively tackle the up-swing in infections.

She had appealed to the people to shun complacency and adopt COVID-appropriate behavior and help the government in tackling the pandemic.

Punjab has closed all schools and Anganwadi centers to curb the spread of the disease.

