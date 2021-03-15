Dutch watchdog says 10 reports of possible side effects after Astrazeneca vaccine

Dutch watchdog says 10 reports of possible side effects after Astrazeneca vaccineReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 14:36 IST
The Dutch organization tasked with reporting adverse drug reactions said on Monday it has had 10 reports of incidents after vaccinations with AstraZeneca, following the Dutch government's decision to pause use of the vaccine as a precaution.
The Pharmacovigilance Centre Lareb said in a statement side effects seen in the Netherlands include possible cases of thrombosis or embolisms, but not of a lowered number of platelets, as has been reported reported in Denmark and Norway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
