Left Menu

Germany needs clear statement on effectiveness of AstraZeneca vaccine - Soeder

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 14:37 IST
Germany needs clear statement on effectiveness of AstraZeneca vaccine - Soeder
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Germany needs clear guidance from its experts on whether AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is good or not, Markus Soeder, leader of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), said on Monday.

Noting that some other European Union countries had stopped using the vaccine, Soeder told a news conference: "That's why there has to be an extra clear statement in Germany: is the vaccine good or bad?"

"I believe we now need statements that this vaccine is effective and can work," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two-time TMC MLA Debashree Roy leaves party, after denied ticket.

Two-time TMC MLA Debashree Roy leaves party, after denied ticket....

Dutch watchdog reports 10 cases of possible thrombosis after AstraZeneca vaccine

The Netherlands has seen 10 cases of noteworthy adverse side effects from AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine, a Dutch drug watchdog said on Monday, hours after the government put its vaccination programme on hold following reports of possible un...

Brush with death inspires Israeli artist's surreal cellphone snaps

Streaming city traffic reimagined as the stroke of a paintbrush. The train of a womans gown flaring out to meld with desert dunes. A real rainbow rising from a rainbow-colored umbrella. Eitan Asrafs smartphone snapshots are anything but mun...

European shares rise as Danone, Flutter Entertainment jump

European stocks rose on Monday, helped by gains in French food company Danone and betting firm Flutter Entertainment, with optimism about a strong economic rebound calming concerns about quickening inflation.The pan-European STOXX 600 index...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021