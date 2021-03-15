Left Menu

FACTBOX-Companies developing mRNA treatments and vaccines

TRANSLATE BIO/SANOFI Translate Bio Inc's lead drug is a cystic fibrosis treatment being tested in early-to-mid stage clinical trials. It is also developing mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19 and flu, along with Sanofi SA.

The United States has cleared the use of vaccines using messenger RNA (mRNA) to create an immune response from Moderna Inc and partners BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc, boosting confidence in the novel technology. The following is a list of companies also using mRNA technology to develop treatments and vaccines for diseases including COVID-19:

TRANSLATE BIO/SANOFI Translate Bio Inc's lead drug is a cystic fibrosis treatment being tested in early-to-mid stage clinical trials. It is also developing mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19 and flu, along with Sanofi SA. CUREVAC/GLAXOSMITHKLINE

Germany-based CureVac NV is working on mRNA-based vaccines. It has signed a collaboration agreement with GSK to develop vaccines for targeting infectious pathogens. It is also developing a coronavirus vaccine. GRITSTONE/GILEAD

Gritstone Oncology Inc has partnered with Gilead Sciences Inc to develop a mRNA based vaccine for the treatment of HIV. BIONTECH

Germany's BioNTech is developing mRNA-based therapies for several types of cancer, and vaccines for flu. It has a collaboration in place with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop therapies for tuberculosis and HIV. MODERNA

In addition to its COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna has signed partnership deals with AstraZeneca Plc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, and Merck & Co to develop mRNA therapeutics. KERNEL BIOLOGICS Privately-held start-up Kernel is developing mRNA-based immunotherapies for cancer. It has partnered with Boeing and the International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory to launch a study of leukemia therapies to the ISS this year.

ARCTURUS Arcturus Therapeutics Inc is developing vaccines for flu and COVID-19, which is in early human testing. It is also testing therapies for cystic fibrosis and heart disease. CureVac last year returned the rights to one drug it was co-developing with the company but can work with Arcturus on future therapies, under a collaboration deal.

ETHRIS/ASTRAZENECA German startup Ethris is developing therapies for severe pulmonary diseases. It is also developing a treatment for asthma and other respiratory diseases along with AstraZeneca, which owns a stake in the company.

