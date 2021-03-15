Left Menu

Indonesia delays implementation of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine awaits WHO review

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indonesia will delay the administering of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine due to reports of blood clots among some recipients in Europe and would await a review from the World Health Organization (WHO), its health minister said on Monday.

The European Medicines Agency has said there is no indication that the events were caused by the vaccination, a view echoed Friday by the WHO, while AstraZeneca said on Sunday its review has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

