Left Menu

Novo Nordisk owner, Danish government in talks about vaccine production

The foundation that controls Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Monday it is in preliminary talks with the government about establishing local vaccine production.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 15-03-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 17:01 IST
Novo Nordisk owner, Danish government in talks about vaccine production
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

The foundation that controls Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Monday it is in preliminary talks with the government about establishing local vaccine production. "We can confirm that we have discussions with the government about the possibilities of establishing a vaccine production in Denmark," said Steffen Lüders, senior vice president of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, without elaborating.

Business Minister Simon Kollerup confirmed in an email that the government is in talks with the country's life science industry, including the foundation. The news, first reported by Berlingske newspaper, comes after Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen openly expressed concern over delays in the European Union in ordering, approving, and distributing COVID-19 vaccines.

This month she traveled to Israel for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz about possible joint production facilities for COVID-19 vaccines. The Novo Nordisk Foundation, which at the end of 2019 had a total net worth of 411 billion Danish crowns ($66 billion), focuses on medical treatment and research through grants and its controlling stakes in Novo Nordisk and Novozymes.

($1 = 6.2329 Danish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

With 23 races, the new season includes the largest race calendar in Formula 1 history Three triple headers poses new complexity for logistics Season opens March 28 in Bahrain DHL DPDHL.com Fastest Lap Award and DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award to...

Uganda's Bobi Wine arrested while protesting in the capital

Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine has been arrested while leading a protest in the capital, Kampala. The Daily Monitor newspaper published a photo of the moment Wine was taken away by police while he held a poster saying BRING BACK OUR PE...

Euro zone government bond yields stabilise; U.S.-Germany spread at widest in one year

Europes government bond yields rose gradually in the morning session after opening lower on Monday, while the spread between U.S. and German 10-year yields was at its widest in a year. Rising bond yields have spooked markets so far in 2021,...

Suspected custodial death of minor roils Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A class VII student has died under mysterious circumstances in a police station in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leading to vehement protests by the family of the minor, according to media reports on Monday.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021