Takeda, IDT to manufacture doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Monday it has signed an agreement with contract manufacturer IDT Biologika GmbH to manufacture Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

J&J's vaccine, authorized in the United States on Feb. 27, is the first single-dose coronavirus vaccine alongside two-shot vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Inc. Under the contract, the capacity previously reserved to make Takeda's dengue vaccine candidate will be used to make J&J COVID-19 vaccines instead, Takeda said.

After three months, the capacity will be returned to Takeda to resume manufacturing for the planned launch of its dengue vaccine, the Japan-based drugmaker added. J&J had previously tapped contract manufacturers such as Catalent and Emergent to scale up production and meet global supply goals. Rival drugmaker Merck & Co also agreed to make J&J's vaccine earlier this month.

