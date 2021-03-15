Left Menu

Takeda, IDT to manufacture doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Monday it has signed an agreement with contract manufacturer IDT Biologika GmbH to manufacture Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. J&J's vaccine, authorized in the United States on Feb. 27, is the first single-dose coronavirus vaccine alongside two-shot vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Inc. J&J had previously tapped contract manufacturers such as Catalent and Emergent to scale up production and meet global supply goals.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-03-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 17:20 IST
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Monday it has signed an agreement with contract manufacturer IDT Biologika GmbH to manufacture Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

J&J's vaccine, authorized in the United States on Feb. 27, is the first single-dose coronavirus vaccine alongside two-shot vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Inc. Under the contract, the capacity previously reserved to make Takeda's dengue vaccine candidate will be used to make J&J COVID-19 vaccines instead, Takeda said.

After three months, the capacity will be returned to Takeda to resume manufacturing for the planned launch of its dengue vaccine, the Japan-based drugmaker added. J&J had previously tapped contract manufacturers such as Catalent and Emergent to scale up production and meet global supply goals. Rival drugmaker Merck & Co also agreed to make J&J's vaccine earlier this month.

