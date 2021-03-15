Left Menu

Three Surat residents receive certificates without getting vaccine jab

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-03-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 17:28 IST
Three Surat residents receive certificates without getting vaccine jab

At least three persons in Gujarat's Surat city have received COVID-19 inoculation certificates without getting the actual vaccine dose.

A senior civic official put it down to ''technical glitch''.

Anup Singh, resident of Pandesara locality, said the COVID-19 vaccination certificate of his father Harbhan Singh (62) was issued though he was yet to receive a vaccine dose.

''Last Wednesday I got appointment for my father's vaccination on March13 at Barmoli urban health centre. But he could not get his shot as he was out of town. Despite that he received a certificate on that date,'' Anup Singh said.

Two more persons from another family who were scheduled to get the jab on March 13 received their certificates before getting vaccinated, civic sources said.

''We are discussing the matter with the IT department and trying to sort it out,'' said Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Health) Dr Ashish Naik.

''As per our official record, these beneficiaries have not been vaccinated but still received certificates. It means there is some technical glitch which we are trying to fix,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

