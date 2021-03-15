Left Menu

No lockdown but restrictions to be made stricter: Maha health minister

All senior citizens should get vaccinated at the earliest, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 17:56 IST
No lockdown but restrictions to be made stricter: Maha health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said fresh lockdown is no answer to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, but restrictions will be made stricter.

Though the number of cases has seen a rise in the last few days, the mortality rate remains low, he noted.

Maharashtra recorded this year's highest one-day spike of 16,620 new cases on Sunday.

''Lockdown is not an option but restrictions will be made more strict,'' Tope told reporters here.

As much as 85 per cent of new patients are asymptomatic and hence most of them have been advised home quarantine, he added.

''Tracking, testing and treatment is being followed.

The number of tests has also been increased. Weddings and social gatherings are being restricted,'' he said.

''People should also observe self-discipline by ensuring physical distancing, wearing face masks and washing hands regularly. Follow rules to avoid new lockdown,'' the minister said.

Vaccination drive in the state is also picking up and over one lakh persons are being given the dose daily, Tope said.

''There is no shortage of vaccines. All senior citizens should get vaccinated at the earliest,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

With 23 races, the new season includes the largest race calendar in Formula 1 history Three triple headers poses new complexity for logistics Season opens March 28 in Bahrain DHL DPDHL.com Fastest Lap Award and DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award to...

Uganda's Bobi Wine arrested while protesting in the capital

Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine has been arrested while leading a protest in the capital, Kampala. The Daily Monitor newspaper published a photo of the moment Wine was taken away by police while he held a poster saying BRING BACK OUR PE...

Euro zone government bond yields stabilise; U.S.-Germany spread at widest in one year

Europes government bond yields rose gradually in the morning session after opening lower on Monday, while the spread between U.S. and German 10-year yields was at its widest in a year. Rising bond yields have spooked markets so far in 2021,...

Suspected custodial death of minor roils Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A class VII student has died under mysterious circumstances in a police station in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leading to vehement protests by the family of the minor, according to media reports on Monday.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021