Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says AstraZeneca shot is safe, we're confident about it

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine was safe and that the government was very confident about using it in its vaccination push. They see no reason at all to discontinue the vaccination programme," he said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:24 IST
UK PM Johnson says AstraZeneca shot is safe, we're confident about it

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine was safe and that the government was very confident about using it in its vaccination push. Asked if he could reassure people that the shot was safe, Johnson said: "Yes I can."

"In the MHRA (Britain's medicines regulator), we have one of the toughest and most experienced regulators in the world. They see no reason at all to discontinue the vaccination programme," he said. "So we continue to be very confident about the programme and it's great to see it being rolled out at such speed across the across the UK."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Assembly passes resolution against boycott of political leaders

The Haryana Assembly on Monday passed a resolution condemning any attempt to boycott political leaders, a move which follows protests against the ruling coalition leaders in several villages over the Centres farm laws.The Congress staged a ...

SC refuses to hear Soumendu Adhikari's plea against his removal from Contai municipality

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain the plea of BJP leader Soumendu Adhikari, brother of former West Bengal Minister Suvendu Adhikari, against the Calcutta High Court order adjourning his petition challenging his removal from the ...

Govt collects Rs 26,457 crore by decreasing stakes in six DPSUs in last 5 years

The government has collected Rs 26,457 crore by decreasing its shareholding in six defence public sector undertakings DPSUs in the last five years, according to details provided by Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik in Rajya Sabha o...

Punjab: Badal names Valtoha as SAD candidate from Khemkaran

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced the candidature of former chief parliamentary secretary Virsa Singh Valtoha from the Khemkaran constituency for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls. The announcement came a day after Badal had sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021