Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Analysis: China's ambitious COVID-19 vaccination plan to test its production capability

China aims to vaccinate at least half a billion of its people against COVID-19 in four months, a challenge that will test the country's formidable industrial might just as it accelerates efforts to help inoculate the rest of the world. Reuters calculations indicate China could ramp up capacity enough to vaccinate the world's biggest population and hundreds of millions beyond, in dozens of countries from Africa to Latin America. Israel's DreaMed, Yale team up on AI diabetes monitoring

Israeli medical software company DreaMed Diabetes said on Monday it was partnering with Yale New Haven Health System to use artificial intelligence (AI) in monitoring insulin and glucose levels in children with Type 1 diabetes. Underaged diabetics often find it hard to inject the right doses of insulin to rein in their blood glucose. AI could provide a speedy and simple means of tabulating glucose changes and calculating the necessary dosage. Focus: Money, talent flowing into mRNA sector after COVID-19 success

The success of COVID-19 vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) is smoothing the way for using the novel technology not only in other vaccines, but possibly as treatments for cystic fibrosis, cancer and other hard-to-treat diseases. Scientists say mRNA has the potential to target diseases that cannot be reached by conventional drugs. Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. Exclusive: Regular booster vaccines are the future in battle with COVID-19 virus, expert says

Regular booster vaccines against the novel coronavirus will be needed because of mutations that make it more transmissible and better able to evade human immunity, the head of Britain's effort to sequence the virus's genomes told Reuters. The novel coronavirus, which has killed 2.65 million people globally since it emerged in China in late 2019, mutates around once every two weeks, slower than influenza or HIV, but enough to require tweaks to vaccines. Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

AstraZeneca said a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 shot has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots, as Ireland and the Netherlands joined nations such as Denmark and Norway in temporarily halting use of the vaccine. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. Unthinkable? EU considers getting a vaccine boost from Russia's Sputnik

Publicly, the European Union has dismissed Russia's global coronavirus vaccine supply campaign as a propaganda stunt by an undesirable regime. Behind the scenes, the bloc is turning to Moscow's Sputnik V shot as it tries to get its stuttering efforts to vaccinate its 450 million people back on track, EU diplomatic and official sources told Reuters. Gilead, Merck collaborate to develop long-acting HIV treatment

Gilead Sciences Inc has entered into an agreement with Merck & Co Inc to develop a long-acting HIV treatment, the drug makers said on Monday. Gilead will combine its experimental drug lenacapavir, and Merck's islatravir into a two-drug regimen that would allow for less frequent, oral or injectable dosing for HIV patients. AstraZeneca finds no evidence of increased blood clot risk from vaccine

AstraZeneca Plc said on Sunday a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots. AstraZeneca's review, which covered more than 17 million people vaccinated in the United Kingdom and European Union, comes after health authorities in some countries suspended the use of its vaccine over clotting issues. What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

