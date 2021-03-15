WHO examining AstraZeneca vaccine reports, says no evidence of causality

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that its advisory panel was reviewing reports related to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine but there was no evidence that any health incidents were caused by the shot.

In a reply to Reuters, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said: "As soon as WHO has gained a full understanding of these events, the findings and any unlikely changes to current recommendations will be immediately communicated to the public.

"As of today, there is no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine and it is important that vaccination campaigns continue so that we can save lives and stem severe disease from the virus," he added.

