Left Menu

Bolsonaro eyes health minister swap as Brazil's outbreak worsens, sources say

The Poder360 news portal said there could be a second meeting on Monday with Hajjar, who has publicly criticized the government's COVID-19 strategy and contradicted Bolsonaro's insistence on the use of chloroquine to treat patients. "The Health Ministry informs that Minister Eduardo Pazuello continues heading the portfolio, dedicated to the measures against the pandemic," the government said late on Sunday, in response to a report by O Globo that he had resigned.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:56 IST
Bolsonaro eyes health minister swap as Brazil's outbreak worsens, sources say

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is weighing candidates to replace Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, according to people familiar with the matter, preparing to install the fourth person in a year in the role as COVID-19 cases rage out of control. Following the most deadly week in Brazil since the pandemic began a year ago, Pazuello's job appears to be on the line, even though the government denied in a statement that he has turned in his resignation.

More than 279,000 people in Brazil have died in the worsening pandemic. Bolsonaro met on Sunday with Ludhmila Hajjar, a doctor who has been at the forefront of treatment and research into fighting COVID-19.

The country's leading newspapers, however, are reporting that she and the president did not agree on how to confront the pandemic and she is expected to turn down the offer. The Poder360 news portal said there could be a second meeting on Monday with Hajjar, who has publicly criticized the government's COVID-19 strategy and contradicted Bolsonaro's insistence on the use of chloroquine to treat patients.

"The Health Ministry informs that Minister Eduardo Pazuello continues heading the portfolio, dedicated to the measures against the pandemic," the government said late on Sunday, in response to a report by O Globo that he had resigned. The statement also denied he had any health issues.

Pazuello, an active duty Army general, has been criticized for lacking medical knowledge and toeing Bolsonaro's line on chloroquine as well as opposing lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Assembly passes resolution against boycott of political leaders

The Haryana Assembly on Monday passed a resolution condemning any attempt to boycott political leaders, a move which follows protests against the ruling coalition leaders in several villages over the Centres farm laws.The Congress staged a ...

SC refuses to hear Soumendu Adhikari's plea against his removal from Contai municipality

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain the plea of BJP leader Soumendu Adhikari, brother of former West Bengal Minister Suvendu Adhikari, against the Calcutta High Court order adjourning his petition challenging his removal from the ...

Govt collects Rs 26,457 crore by decreasing stakes in six DPSUs in last 5 years

The government has collected Rs 26,457 crore by decreasing its shareholding in six defence public sector undertakings DPSUs in the last five years, according to details provided by Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik in Rajya Sabha o...

Punjab: Badal names Valtoha as SAD candidate from Khemkaran

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced the candidature of former chief parliamentary secretary Virsa Singh Valtoha from the Khemkaran constituency for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls. The announcement came a day after Badal had sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021