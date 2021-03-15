Polish health minister says AstraZeneca vaccine benefits outweigh risks

The benefits of using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine are bigger than the risks, Poland's health minister said on Monday, after a number of countries suspended use of the shot due to concerns about side effects.

"At the moment we still believe that... the benefits from vaccination in terms of the increase in public safety are much bigger than possible risks from taking the AstraZeneca vaccine," Adam Niedzielski told a press conference.

