Italy prosecutors seize batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after death of man

Prosecutors in the northern Italian region of Piedmont said on Monday they had seized a batch of 393,600 shots of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following the death of a man hours after he had received a jab.

On Sunday Piedmont's regional government suspended use of the batch after Sandro Tognatti, a 57-year-old music teacher, fell ill and died in circumstances that have not yet been clarified.

Advertisement

Ireland, Denmark, Norway and Iceland have suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine following blot-clotting issues, some of them fatal, in people who had used it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)