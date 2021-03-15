Left Menu

Italy prosecutors seize batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after death of man

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 15-03-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:22 IST
Italy prosecutors seize batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after death of man

Prosecutors in the northern Italian region of Piedmont said on Monday they had seized a batch of 393,600 shots of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following the death of a man hours after he had received a jab.

On Sunday Piedmont's regional government suspended use of the batch after Sandro Tognatti, a 57-year-old music teacher, fell ill and died in circumstances that have not yet been clarified.

Ireland, Denmark, Norway and Iceland have suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine following blot-clotting issues, some of them fatal, in people who had used it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Assembly passes resolution against boycott of political leaders

The Haryana Assembly on Monday passed a resolution condemning any attempt to boycott political leaders, a move which follows protests against the ruling coalition leaders in several villages over the Centres farm laws.The Congress staged a ...

SC refuses to hear Soumendu Adhikari's plea against his removal from Contai municipality

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain the plea of BJP leader Soumendu Adhikari, brother of former West Bengal Minister Suvendu Adhikari, against the Calcutta High Court order adjourning his petition challenging his removal from the ...

Govt collects Rs 26,457 crore by decreasing stakes in six DPSUs in last 5 years

The government has collected Rs 26,457 crore by decreasing its shareholding in six defence public sector undertakings DPSUs in the last five years, according to details provided by Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik in Rajya Sabha o...

Punjab: Badal names Valtoha as SAD candidate from Khemkaran

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced the candidature of former chief parliamentary secretary Virsa Singh Valtoha from the Khemkaran constituency for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls. The announcement came a day after Badal had sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021