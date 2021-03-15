Italy prosecutors seize batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after death of man

Italy prosecutors seize batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after death of manReuters | Rome | Updated: 15-03-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:22 IST
Prosecutors in the northern Italian region of Piedmont said on Monday they had seized a batch of 393,600 shots of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following the death of a man hours after he had received a jab.
On Sunday Piedmont's regional government suspended use of the batch after Sandro Tognatti, a 57-year-old music teacher, fell ill and died in circumstances that have not yet been clarified.
Ireland, Denmark, Norway and Iceland have suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine following blot-clotting issues, some of them fatal, in people who had used it.
